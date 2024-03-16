WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Glengarry Avenue fire 'suspicious' in nature, damage estimated at $100K

    Emergency crews are seen at 333 Glengarry Ave. in Windsor, Ont. on March 15, 2024. (Source: Official: On Location/Facebook) Emergency crews are seen at 333 Glengarry Ave. in Windsor, Ont. on March 15, 2024. (Source: Official: On Location/Facebook)
    Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a “suspicious” structure fire on Glengarry Avenue displaced one person Friday evening.

    Fire crews responded to the Wheelton Manor apartment building, located at 333 Glengarry Ave., for a report of a structure fire on the building’s main floor early Friday evening.

    Crews quickly knocked down the blaze and began conducting ventilation.

    A fire investigator later attended the scene to determine cause and origin.

    In an update from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services on Saturday morning, crews said the cause of the fire is “suspicious” in nature, and damage is estimated at $100,000.

    No injuries were reported in the blaze, however one person was displaced. 

    The Glengarry Avenue apartment building was also the site of a fire last month that displaced approximately 34 residents

