Glengarry Avenue fire 'suspicious' in nature, damage estimated at $100K

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a “suspicious” structure fire on Glengarry Avenue displaced one person Friday evening.

Fire crews responded to the Wheelton Manor apartment building, located at 333 Glengarry Ave., for a report of a structure fire on the building’s main floor early Friday evening.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze and began conducting ventilation.

A fire investigator later attended the scene to determine cause and origin.

In an update from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services on Saturday morning, crews said the cause of the fire is “suspicious” in nature, and damage is estimated at $100,000.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, however one person was displaced.

The Glengarry Avenue apartment building was also the site of a fire last month that displaced approximately 34 residents.