Displaced Wheelton Manor residents land alternate housing as city grapples with ever-growing affordable housing wait list
Residents displaced from their downtown apartment after a fire last week are either moving back in, or getting new temporary lodgings.
The Community Housing Corporation and the City of Windsor have been working day and night to make repairs at Wheelton Manor, at 333 Glengarry Ave. after a seventh-floor unit caught fire Feb. 8.
According to the city, 70 per cent of the building’s residents are now back home, but the seventh and eighth floors are still uninhabitable.
Officials with the the Community Housing Corporation (CHC), which owns the building, say a structural engineer is on site assessing when and how quickly residents on the top floor can return home.
“We're still very focused as well on the eighth floor, getting that up and ready as soon as possible,” said CHC chief tenant services officer Nolan Goyette.
“A big shout out to CHC, they have been working around the clock to ensure that that building gets up and running to ensure the tenants get back,” said the city’s commissioner of health and human services Andrew Daher.
Daher estimated about 34 residents are displaced from the fire. About 20 of them spent the last few days at a pop-up emergency shelter at the WFCU Centre but were asked to leave by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Those 20 individuals are now being shifted into existing units in the Community Housing Corporation’s portfolio.
“[With] some of that stock, we've tried to be innovative,” said Goyette. “If there's been spaces which may have been utilized as office space for community partners, we're taking a look at how do we get that ready for occupancy.”
Those who live on the seventh floor are being told it could be a "long time" before their units are accessible.
“The hallways sustained a significant amount of damage. We haven't been given an official estimate yet but we're looking at months until the hallway itself is cleared from from a health and safety perspective,” said Goyette.
It’s exacerbating an already pressing issue for the city, as it grapples with an ever-growing affordable housing wait list. According to city officials, that list now suprasses 8,000 people.
“I think anytime we're taking a unit out of stock specifically in our public housing portfolio, which is our social housing, it really does impact the broader community,” said Goyette.
This fire at Wheelton Manor and a massive blaze four years ago at downtown highrise Westcourt Place, as well as persistent issues at 1616 Ouellette, have pushed hundreds of people out of affordable rents and onto that list.
“There's no doubt that it's a challenge,” said Daher. “When we have unfortunate circumstances like we're experiencing today and the last couple of years, we have to be creative and we have to be innovative in how we find housing for these folks."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
What parents need to know about nicotine pouches that have drawn concerns in Canada
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Proposed development threatens Kitchener climbing gym's new home
A local rock climbing gym is working to open the doors at its new location on Victoria Street North in Kitchener, but may not be there long due to an application for a condo development at the site.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Why your special sweetheart may cost you more this Valentine's Day
A gift for your special someone may cost you a little more this Valentine’s Day.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Latest production at the Grand Theatre takes comedic look at death
The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London is taking a comedic and heart-warming look at a hot-button issue in our society — medically-assisted death.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
Barrie
-
Officers make unusual discovery while investigating break-in at Barrie home
Barrie police say officers made an unusual discovery while investigating an alleged break-in at a home on Monday evening.
-
Full performance lineup unveiled for this summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival
This summer's Boots and Hearts Music Festival will have a slew of fan favourites, with the announcement of the event's full roster of performers.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from lake in Georgian Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home Lake in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from lake in Georgian Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home Lake in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Ottawa
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Trenton woman out hundreds of dollars after ticket scam
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Toronto
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists student's art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Quebec school officials warning parents about disturbing TikTok challenge
School officials in Quebec are warning parents about a disturbing challenge circulating on social media that incites youth to take their own lives in a bid to receive flowers on Valentine's Day.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to swipe Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
N.S. premier surprise guest at heated Whitney Pier Pallet shelter meeting
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Calgary
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with student
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
Police give update on weekend Coquitlam Centre shooting
Mounties are urging anyone with information or video of Sunday’s shooting outside the Coquitlam Centre Cactus Club – or a car found on fire soon after – to come forward.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.