Game Brain gameshow helps to inform local youth about risks of gambling

Windsor high school students are learning about the risk of gambling thanks to a touring game show.

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) brought its "Game Brain" gameshow to Riverside Secondary school Tuesday.

Students took part in a gameshow-style presentation. It was designed to be fun and informative to highlight the signs of a gambling addiction, the risks and where to go for help.

Teens are increasingly being exposed to gambling with the popularity of sports betting and online gambling. The presentation will stop at Herman Academy Wednesday morning.

Mary Davis is a senior project manager for RGC and responsible for the high school presentations on subject of gambling. She’s hopeful that the message will get through to youth to help them make positive and healthy life choices before it is too late.

"I think that it's important that young people know about some of the risks of gambling - some of the realities of gambling and ways to recognize signs,” said Davis. “And, that there is help available if they or their friend might have a problem - there are support mechanisms in place."