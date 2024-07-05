Melanie Coulter ousted at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society

The long-time Executive Director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has been fired.

AM800 News is reporting Melanie Coulter has been let go, as voted on by the board.

In a statement to AM800 News, Coulter said, ""I enjoyed my time there and was not provided with information about why the board chose to move forward with new leadership."

Coulter worked at the Humane Society for 16.5 years.

