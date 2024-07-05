Man wanted in connection to robbery in Walkerville

Windsor Police has issued a warrant for a suspect in connection to a robbery in Walkerville.

Officers described the incident as “violent” and say two other suspects have been arrested.

Just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a house in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

In a post on X, it was noted that an injured man was found laying unconscious outside of a garage. He was taken to hospital and is in intensive care.

“Officers learned that the victim had confronted three male suspects who were breaking into his garage,” the post continued.

“A violent struggle ensued and the suspects assaulted the victim with weapons before fleeing the scene.”

The wanted man is identified by Windsor Police as 38-year-old Paul Christopher Kelly. He is wanted on various charges related to robbery and assault.

A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested by police and are facing similar charges.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.