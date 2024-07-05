WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Social media scam warning from Windsor police

    In this March 13, 2019, file photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo / Jenny Kane, File) In this March 13, 2019, file photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo / Jenny Kane, File)
    Share

    Windsor police are warning the public about a new social media scam targeting the community.

    Police have shared tips to protect yourself and others from falling victim to this scam.

    What is the scam?

    1. An account posts about a missing person or pet, asking people to share it to spread the word.

    2. Once the post has been shared widely, the account edits the original post to ask for money. The extensive sharing gives the post more credibility, making it look less like a scam.

    3. This tactic lures friends and family of those who shared the original post into donating money to the scam.

    How to protect yourself from this scam:

    1. Verify the Profile: Check the account's profile for the number of friends, personal photos, and other signs of authenticity.

    2. Scrutinize the Comments: Look for comments that heavily promote the post (after it’s been edited) or claim successful donations, which might indicate a scam.

    3. Consult Reliable Sources: Check local police services or news outlets for any reports or posts about the missing person or pet.

    Police are recommending the pubic share these with friends and family, and stay safe against social media scams.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News