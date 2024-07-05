Social media scam warning from Windsor police

Windsor police are warning the public about a new social media scam targeting the community.

Police have shared tips to protect yourself and others from falling victim to this scam.

What is the scam?

1. An account posts about a missing person or pet, asking people to share it to spread the word.

2. Once the post has been shared widely, the account edits the original post to ask for money. The extensive sharing gives the post more credibility, making it look less like a scam.

3. This tactic lures friends and family of those who shared the original post into donating money to the scam.

How to protect yourself from this scam:

1. Verify the Profile: Check the account's profile for the number of friends, personal photos, and other signs of authenticity.

2. Scrutinize the Comments: Look for comments that heavily promote the post (after it’s been edited) or claim successful donations, which might indicate a scam.

3. Consult Reliable Sources: Check local police services or news outlets for any reports or posts about the missing person or pet.

Police are recommending the pubic share these with friends and family, and stay safe against social media scams.