Hundreds of local LCBO workers on strike

For the first time in the history of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), unionized staff are on strike — including about 525 workers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

In Windsor, strikers took to three picket lines at 7:00 a.m. Friday.

“We’re out here protecting our work,” said Jennifer Van Zetten, picket sign in hand.

Van Zetten, a regional executive board member with Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), felt emboldened by each honk of a passing car.

“We have the understanding of the public,” she said. “They understand.”

Long lines were seen at LCBO stores across the province in the days leading up to the strike, with the union announcing Thursday night that talks had completely broken down.

For its members, the union sought wage increases and more permanent positions.

It was also concerned about job security with Ontario’s expansion of alcohol sales into retail outlets like convenience stores.

The union stated it did not oppose the policy but that the province had made no guarantees employees wouldn’t be affected.

For its part, the province said it had offered raises and full-time roles to some 400 casual workers.

In a statement, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy wrote in part that the government was disappointed the union was "opposed to giving the people in Ontario the choice and convenience of buying ready-made drinks, like coolers and seltzers, in grocery and convenience stores."

Impact on Distilleries

In Amherstburg, Wolfhead Distillery braced for a loss of about $100,000 as the LCBO strike began.

“It's going to have a huge impact on sales. July is a really busy month in the LCBO,” said Danielle Moldovan, the distillery’s director of events and marketing.

Her mind set at ease by the option for nearby consumers to pick up their product in their retail store, online, or in one of the duty-free shops.

She also hoped that restaurants and venues in need of spirits might turn to Wolfhead in the absence of availability from the LCBO.

“We would love them to pick up the phone and give us a call,” said Moldovan.

“If it's not a product that they've ordered or carried in the past, it may be a new opportunity to try some craft.”

Consumers also had the option to purchase from the LCBO online and could get alcoholic beverages at The Beer Store and select grocery stores.