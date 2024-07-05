Three local beaches under warning due to bacteria levels

Three beaches in the Windsor-Essex region are under a warning due to levels of E.coli in the water.

Colchester Beach in Harrow, Holiday Beach in Amherstburg, and Seacliff Beach in Leamington are all affected.

A warning is issued when E.coli levels are 200 or higher.

Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach, both in Kingsville, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River, Point Pelee North West Beach in Point Pelee National Park, and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor are all open for swimming.