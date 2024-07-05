WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle swimmer named captain of Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympics team

    Kylie Masse won the silver medal in the women's 100m backstroke event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kylie Masse won the silver medal in the women's 100m backstroke event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
    Share

    LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has been named one of four team captains for Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games team.

    Alongside the four-time Olympic medallist is second-time Olympians Mary-Sophie Harvey and Josh Liendo, and Olympic rookie Jeremy Bagshaw.

    “It’s very special and I feel like this is even more special because my teammates voted,” said Masse.

    “I hope to be their biggest support and be there for them in whatever way that I can throughout the Games, leading into the Games, and after the Games.”

    She took home the bronze in the women’s 100-metre backstroke at the Rio 2016 Games and silver in the same event at Tokyo 2020.

    Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the women's 100-metre backstroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Monday, July 24, 2023. Masse just missed the podium in the women's 100-metre backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday. The four-time Olympic medallist finished fourth, one spot ahead of fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man)

    The team captains are responsible for leading team-building activities, hosting swimmer meetings, and being a link between swimmers and Swimming Canada staff.

    Masse said she wants to create a summer family atmosphere, where swimmers from various clubs, universities, and centres feel included on the team.

    “Having a great dynamic and connection between your teammates only leads to success and a great culture,” she added.

    “It’s wanting the best for one another, helping each other, and pushing each other to new limits and achieving great things.”

    Swimming Canada’s Paralympic team captains are expected to be announced later this month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us' video

    Kendrick Lamar turned the visual of his Drake diss track into a family affair. The song is part of what has become a very public feud between Lamar and Drake.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News