LaSalle swimmer named captain of Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympics team
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has been named one of four team captains for Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games team.
Alongside the four-time Olympic medallist is second-time Olympians Mary-Sophie Harvey and Josh Liendo, and Olympic rookie Jeremy Bagshaw.
“It’s very special and I feel like this is even more special because my teammates voted,” said Masse.
“I hope to be their biggest support and be there for them in whatever way that I can throughout the Games, leading into the Games, and after the Games.”
She took home the bronze in the women’s 100-metre backstroke at the Rio 2016 Games and silver in the same event at Tokyo 2020.
Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the women's 100-metre backstroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Monday, July 24, 2023. Masse just missed the podium in the women's 100-metre backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday. The four-time Olympic medallist finished fourth, one spot ahead of fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man)
The team captains are responsible for leading team-building activities, hosting swimmer meetings, and being a link between swimmers and Swimming Canada staff.
Masse said she wants to create a summer family atmosphere, where swimmers from various clubs, universities, and centres feel included on the team.
“Having a great dynamic and connection between your teammates only leads to success and a great culture,” she added.
“It’s wanting the best for one another, helping each other, and pushing each other to new limits and achieving great things.”
Swimming Canada’s Paralympic team captains are expected to be announced later this month.
