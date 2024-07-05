WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Commercial vehicle hits gas line in west Windsor

    Gas line hit at Sandwich Street and South Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July , 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Gas line hit at Sandwich Street and South Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July , 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A construction vehicle is believed to have struck a gas line in Windsor's west end early Friday afternoon.

    The intersection of Sandwich Street and South Street was blocked off by fire and police services for the investigation.

    No damages or injuries have been reported.

    No specific details have been released.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News