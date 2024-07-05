$16,000 in psilocybin seized from Fun Guyz in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have seized over $16,000 in psilocybin at Fun Guyz.

On Thursday, the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search Warrant at Fun Guyz on King Street West in Chatham as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, the police successfully seized over 311 packages of psilocybin, worth over $16,000, which is a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. The seized drugs will undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.

“The Chatham-Kent Police and our community remain committed to actively combatting unlawful businesses. It is important to note that the possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal,” police said in a news release.

Police said they will continue to work diligently to maintain the safety and well-being of the community.