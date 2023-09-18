Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias returns to Caesars Windsor

A popular comedian is returning to Caesars Windsor after a sold out show there last year.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is hitting The Colosseum stage on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Iglesias recently became the second highest-grossing touring comedian and is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, which is currently streaming three seasons.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials.

Iglesias will also co-star with Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, Calif. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humour to deal with the obstacles he faced.

His stand-up comedy is described as a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.