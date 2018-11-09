

CTV Windsor





The provincial government confirms funding is “not going ahead” for the Paul Martin Building in Windsor.

On May 2, 2018, the previous Liberal government committed $20-million in funding to support the relocation of the University of Windsor law school into the building on Ouellette Avenue.

A statement sent to CTV News by the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities says: “In regards to the Windsor Law School, we promised the people of Ontario to restore accountability and trust in the province’s finances.”

The Doug Ford government says they are making reasonable and pragmatic decisions on projects to return to balanced budgets.

“The government has identified a number of projects that are not aligned with current fiscal priorities at this time, and the relocation of the Windsor law school is not going ahead,” according to the statement.

The University of Windsor was quiet about the decision Friday, noting only that the institution is eager to move on with another plan.

“We're hoping to have some news about the plans for the future of the faculty of laws very soon," says university spokesperson John Coleman.