There is renewed optimism about the possibility of the University of Windsor Law School moving downtown.

The provincial government has approved funding to renovate the 85-year-old Paul Martin building, bringing new life to a plan that was halted last year, after nearly six years of discussions to try and make it happen.

On May 2, a week before the writ dropped on the election, the province quietly committed $20-million in funding to support the relocation of the law school.

While there's excitement around the news, some question the timing and wonder if it's only an election ploy.

The move would bring 600 students downtown.

‘We have been assured they do not see it as an election dependent so we will continue to work with the ministry to see what has to be done to finalize it,”says University of Windsor president Dr. Alan Wildeman. “But we have not been given any indication this is, as they say, blowing in the wind.”

They worked on this project for close to six years.