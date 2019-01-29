

Bundle up Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is in the forecast for the region.

The agency has issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A frigid arctic air mass and strong winds will result in wind chill values of -30 Celcius to -35 Tuesday night through to Friday morning.

Cold arctic air will settle over Southern Ontario Tuesday night.

Overnight low temperatures between -20 and -25 degrees combined with winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h will result in wind chill values in the range of -30 to -35.

Conditions should improve Friday as milder air moves into the region.

Health officials are reminding residents to cover up and dress in layers when outside. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Drink warm fluids and avoid alcohol. Officials say drinking alcohol before going outside can give you a false sense of warmth.

Symptoms of frostbite include areas of skin turning red, blue or a grey and white as well as pain, numbness and stiffness, especially in fingers, toes, ears and nose, which are most susceptible.

Overexposure to cold may result in hypothermia, which occurs when the body temperature drops below normal.

Symptoms of hypothermia may include pale skin, lethargy, confusion and hallucinations. In the initial stages, a person may shiver a lot, but as their body temperature drops shivering may also decrease.

In a severe case of hypothermia, a person becomes unconscious, their breathing is shallow, their pulse is irregular and hard to detect. If someone is found with these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately and move them to a warm area.

Keep animals in mind too. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

There are also a number of emergency shelters in Windsor that are operated by community agencies and open 24/7.

They are the Welcome Centre Shelter for women and families at 263 Bridge Avenue; the Salvation Army for men at 355 Church Street; and the Downtown Mission for men, women and families at 664 Victoria Avenue.

In Chatham-Kent, all library branches will be open Wednesday to provide a warm location for anyone needing to get out of the cold.

For branches normally closed on Wednesday’s in Bothwell, Tilbury, Ridgetown and Merlin, the library will be open from noon until 5 p.m.

Extended hours will also be offered at the branches in Blenheim and Wheatley.