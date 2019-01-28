

CTV Windsor





City officials in Windsor and Chatham-Kent are asking for cooperation from residents as the region is hit with more snow.

Windsor crews are salting and plowing main routes. An average run through the city takes from three to six hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions.

Trucks will move into residential areas if more than 10 centimetres of snow falls and once main routes are clear.

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility, and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow, salt or rocks.

Windsor residents and property owners are being reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility.

As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor by-laws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists.

All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after the snowfall ends and within twelve hours in residential areas.

Adding to the wintery mix, temperatures are expected to dip to well below zero this week. If you must go outside, the best way to avoid hypothermia or frostbite is to wear several layers of loose-fitting, light-weight, warm clothing as well as a hat and mittens.

The following emergency shelters operated by community agencies and are open 24/7: Welcome Centre Shelter for women and families at 263 Bridge Avenue; Salvation Army for men at 355 Church Street; and the Downtown Mission for men, women and families at 664 Victoria Avenue. Drivers are reminded that when temperatures dip below -13C, salt is less effective on the roadways.

In Chatham-Kent, the Public Works Department is asking for public support to minimize the parking of vehicles on municipal streets.

Officials say this action will enable snow ploughs to clear away the snow and ice as safely and efficiently as possible.

Emergency vehicles, citizens and local businesses all depend on streets and roads to be clear for passage.