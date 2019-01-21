

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has ended the extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The warning was issued for the region at 11:05 a.m. Sunday.

Wind chill values were near -30 Celsius overnight, thanks to a bitterly cold Arctic air mass.

Temperatures warned up slightly on Monday as the winds eased, with a high of -11C in the forecast.

The Extreme Cold Warning has ended for #Windsor-Essex / #Chatham-Kent - but that doesn't mean it isn't dangerously #cold outside right now. #frostbite / #hypothermia are real threats. Stay warm - pets too. I'll have the #weather story @ 6&11 along with the news @CTVWindsor GA pic.twitter.com/5mqpethH1E — Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) January 21, 2019

The temperatures and wind chill are still dangerous for the homeless.

Downtown Mission executive director Ron Dunn is asking for the community’s help.

“If you see someone who might need some help, looks alone, has nowhere to go, please direct them to the mission,” says Dunn. “Nobody should be out there, alone in this cold weather.”

The mission is open 24 hours a day with a variety of programs and services.

The sanctuary program opens at 9 p.m. at 875 Ouellette and people seeking shelter can start lining up around 8:30 p.m. to ensure they get a bed for the night.

During the day, all are welcome at 664 Victoria Ave between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

While not an official homeless shelter, Street Help's doors are also open all day and night to provide relief from the cold.

"People who really have no place else to go can come here, have a warm cup of coffee, some of them do lay their head down on the table and fall asleep and that's fine,” says centre administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger. “At least they're not outside freezing to death."

Environment Canada says residents should limit their time outside and if it's necessary to go outside, bundle up and cover up any exposed skin as frostbite can develop within minutes.

It's recommended that pets come in from the cold as well.

Environment Canada says a milder air mass will begin to move in on Tuesday, with a high of -1 C predicted.