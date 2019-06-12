

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor and Zehrs are partnering to provide free rides to watch the fireworks over the Detroit River.

Area residents will once again benefit from free use of Transit Windsor buses, as well as a handy shuttle option on fireworks night.

For the eleventh year in a row, Parkway Zehrs on Tecumseh Road East, St. Clair Beach Zehrs and Zehrs in LaSalle are coming together to cover the costs of free bus rides across Windsor on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Take the Shuttle:

Last year 6,800 riders avoided the parking issues and road closures that come with fireworks night by enjoying the free ride from the Devonshire Mall to the Windsor Riverfront and back, and 17,000 others also enjoyed the free regular transit service across the city.

The annual fireworks show on the Detroit River sees thousands of residents from two countries come together for a spectacular show.

This year’s event begins at 9:55pm.

Details on downtown road closures and parking will be available closer to event night.