    • Frank Avenue blaze causes $325K in damage, 2 people displaced

    Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 900 block of Frank Ave on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 900 block of Frank Ave on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Two people have been displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $325,000 after a fire at a Frank Avenue home on Friday.

    According to Windsor Fire & Rescue, fire crews responded to a house fire located in the 900-block of Frank Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday.

    Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and then began conducting ventilation and overhaul of the structure.

    In an update, fire crews said two people were displaced as a result of the blaze.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Damage is estimated at $325,000.

    Fire crews said the cause of the fire was “incendiary” in nature. 

