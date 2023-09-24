Frank Avenue blaze causes $325K in damage, 2 people displaced

Two people have been displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $325,000 after a fire at a Frank Avenue home on Friday.

According to Windsor Fire & Rescue, fire crews responded to a house fire located in the 900-block of Frank Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and then began conducting ventilation and overhaul of the structure.

In an update, fire crews said two people were displaced as a result of the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

Damage is estimated at $325,000.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire was “incendiary” in nature.