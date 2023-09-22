Windsor

    • Fire crews respond to Riverside blaze

    A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor) A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

    Windsor fire officials are asking residents to stay clear of the Frank Avenue and St. Rose Avenue area due to a fire.

    Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 900 block of Frank Ave around 4 a.m. Friday.

    Firefighters have since knocked down the blaze, putting the fire out and are now working on overhaul and ventilation.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Ford's cabinet this month, though his departure appears to be unrelated to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 11

      Court was back in session on Thursday with the detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman resuming his testimony, while three constables who were first on the scene after the attack on the Afzaal family took the stand. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns

      Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Ford's cabinet this month, though his departure appears to be unrelated to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News