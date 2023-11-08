For the first time in years, Jennifer Katona finds herself walking 25 minutes from her home to the Windsor Goodfellows food bank where she stands in line to acquire much-needed groceries for her family.

"I always believe there's people out there who need the food bank more than us. But right now, we desperately need it. With the price of food and my bills, we can't afford it," said Katona.

She's not alone.

Newly-released data from Statistics Canada shows 41 per cent of households across the Windsor census metropolitan area (CMA) have reported challenges meeting their financial needs.

That number comes from the October Labour Force Survey. Its findings were released earlier this week.

The Windsor CMA ranks second-highest out of Canada's 20 "largest census metropolitan areas," StatsCan reported.

According to statistics researcher Frazier Fathers, the Labour Force Survey can include uncommon and unique questions from time to time.

"If you're randomly selected for that survey, you could be everything from a millionaire to a person trying to find their first job or a student right out of school," said Fathers, adding the figure doesn't necessarily mean that 41 per cent of people living in the Windsor CMA are struggling to make ends meet.

Regardless of a respondent's level of income, Fathers said the data shows the "affordability crisis" and "cost of living" are top of mind for everyone.

He points to current factors such as high interest rates, skyrocketing food prices and the fast-approaching holiday season.

"This has broader implications for the economy locally," he said.

"If you're a small business, you probably don't want to see a lot of your potential customers under financial stress because they're probably not going to spend as much money on the holiday season."

As for Katona, who said she hasn't relied on food banks since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is not surprised by how high the Windsor CMA ranks on the list.

"With the minimum wage, people don't make enough just to survive. A lot of people I know are struggling," she said.

The mother-of-two also receives Ontario disability benefits, after her boyfriend was recently involved in an auto collision — but she said it is still not enough to cover the loss of employment income.

"Going to a food bank does feel weird. I don't like taking from other people and that's what I feel like I'm doing. At the same time, I know my family needs it," she said.

"That's the number one thing. I love my family and I would do anything for them. It's all I can do."

The Windsor CMA covers the city, Amherstburg, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Lakeshore.