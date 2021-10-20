Former CKLW morning show host passes away

Windsor, Ont. -

A man who was sometimes known as "Mr. Windsor" has died.

Cam Gardiner co-hosted the "Cam and Lisa Show” on AM800 for 16 years.

Sad news, our friend and former @am800cklw host Cam Gardiner has passed away at the age of 71. He spent 16 as host of the Cam & Lisa Show and recently received the Key to the City from #Windsor Mayor @drewdilkens. #RIP #cklw #radio #media pic.twitter.com/Nurzb4uUCk — Mike and Lisa (@mikelisa800) October 20, 2021

He left the show in 2003 for health reasons, but he was a radio fixture in the community for decades.

"Cam has been a part of so many people's lives in radio for so long," former co-host Lisa Williams said. "They grew up with him, they grew up turning the radio on every morning, hearing that voice, relying on him, knowing he was going to be there, and it was a comfort for so many people. It's very sad knowing that he's not here anymore."

In addition to being a friendly voice on the radio, Gardiner was ‘the king’ of public appearances at community events.

Earlier this month the mayor presented him with a key to the city to mark his life-time of contributions to the community.

Since retiring from radio, Gardiner has battled several health issues, including kidney disease.