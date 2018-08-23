

CTV Windsor





A Canadian-owned food manufacturer and importer is investing $16.5 million to expand its current manufacturing facilities to include a new location in Wallaceburg.

Whyte’s Foods made the announcement in Wallaceburg on Thursday.

The investment is expected to create 100 local jobs.

The company purchased a 150,000 sq. ft. building at 6800 Baseline Road. Officials say it will be transformed into a ‘state-of-the-art manufacturing facility’, dedicated to the production of marinated food products for the Food Service and Retial sectors of the food industry.

The grand opening of the new building is expected to take place in the fall of 2019.