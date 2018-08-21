

A major manufacturing investment is coming to Wallaceburg.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent is holding a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Civic Square Park in Wallaceburg to make the announcement.

The only information being released is that a new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is moving to the municipality.

CTV News has learned it’s a Canadian-owned firm with more than a century of leadership in its sector, and while it will be located in Wallaceburg, officials say it will benefit all of Chatham-Kent.

Representatives of the company will be on hand for the announcement as well as members of Chatham-Kent council and municipal staff.