

CTV Windsor





There are flooding concerns in Essex County.

Officials from the Essex Region Conservation Authority have issued a flood watch due to the high winds in the forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds out of the west and southwest at 25 km/hr to 70 km/hr.

ERCA says there is a potential for flooding in Leamington, from the outlet of Sturgeon Creek through to the tip of Point Pelee National Park; and the west and south coasts of Pelee Island.

Director Watershed Management Services Tim Byrne says the potential for flooding exists resulting from wave overtopping, spray and standing water.

He adds the ongoing wave activity has the possibility to damage breakwalls, and there is also the possibility for significant erosion of near-shore areas.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 .a.m. on Saturday.