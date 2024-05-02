Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays to benefit CMHA-WECB

The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) is teaming with the Detroit Tigers later this month when the Tigers play against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers are offering a special Canadian Heritage Game Night package for the Thursday evening game on May 23.

"We are thrilled to once again join forces with the Detroit Tigers for their Canadian Heritage Game Night," said Kim Willis, Director of Communications and Mental Health Promotion at CMHA-WECB.

Every ticket purchased comes with an exclusive commemorative baseball hat, serving as a symbol of unity and shared love for the game.

Additionally, for each ticket sold, a $5 donation will be contributed to CMHA-WECB, supporting their efforts in promoting mental health awareness and education, including the Sole Focus Project, an initiative dedicated to providing vital resources and support for those impacted by mental illness.

"This annual tradition brings joy to hundreds in our community, and the matchup against the Blue Jays only adds to the excitement,” Willis said.

The CMHA notes mental health affects one in five Canadians during their lifetime, suggesting the importance of advocacy and support cannot be overstated.

Willis said the event has been taking place since 2017 and should include an unforgettable evening of baseball, camaraderie, and giving back to a cause that truly matters.

Ticket packages can be purchased through the special events link.