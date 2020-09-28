WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they have seized about 500 cannabis plants and a quantity of processed cannabis in Leamington.

Four Leamington residents have been charged.

On Sept. 22, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and the Essex County Canine Unit executed Cannabis Act search warrants at two locations in Leamington.

Police say warrants executed in the 500 block of Mersea Road 3 and the 1500 block of Mersea Road 6 resulted in the seizure of approximately 500 Cannabis plants in addition to a quantity of processed Cannabis.

Four people were arrested and released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Nov. 19, 2020.

The following individuals are charged with Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest any Cannabis Plant at a Place that is not their Dwelling House:

Daniel Tiessen, 52, of Leamington

Deon Campbell, 42, of Leamington

Yuli Cardenas-Bartolon, 37, of Leamington

Olga Larios-Mendoza, 47, of Leamington

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.