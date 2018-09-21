

CTV Windsor





Strong southwesterly winds are expected in Windsor and surrounding areas today as a cold front moves into the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement stating gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to develop this afternoon and evening.

Higher gusts are possible if they are accompanied by thunderstorms.

The winds are then expected to flip around once the cold front moves in and 60 to 70 km/h northwest winds are likely.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.