Windsor police have searched a home and seized several items they believe to be related to the homicide investigation of a 73-year-old man.

Patrol officers responded to a report of an injured man at a residence located in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road on February 18 at about 4 a.m.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigating the death of Leonard Damm.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence.

On Tuesday, officers attended the target residence in the 500 block of St. Joseph Street, executed the search warrant and seized a number of items.

The target residence has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.