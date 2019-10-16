ESSEX COUNTY -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines.

It covers the municipality of Leamington, Pelee Island, Point Pelee National Park and the shoreline between Belle River and Tilbury North.

Officials are concerned about strong sustained winds from the west, southwest on Wednesday, switching to a northwest wind Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Winds expected to be in the range of 30 to 50 km/hr.

Combined with the high lake levels, officials say there is the potential for near shore erosion, breakwall damage and waves splashing onto land and roads.

Residents are asked to avoid areas where flooding occurs.

The flood watch comes less than 24 hours after the conservation authority downgraded a long term advisory and issued a Watershed Conditions Statement to reflect the drop in lake levels.