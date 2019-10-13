

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Warning in Leamington.

The authority says high winds are expected to stick around for the majority of Sunday which could result in flooding on the Lake Erie shoreline west of Point Pelee National Park along Point Pelee Dr.

The forecast shows sustained winds out of the southwest in excess of 30km/hr — those are expected to taper off overnight Sunday into Monday.

ERCA is urging people to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant rainfall.

In addition to the warning, a Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Windsor-Essex until October 15.

The Lower Thames Conservation Authority has also issued a flood warning for Erie Shore Drive near Erieau.

Erie Shore Drive remains closed to traffic and residents should avoid the area if possible.