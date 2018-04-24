

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for parts of the battered Lake Erie shoreline.

The area to be potentially impacted is in Leamington, between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee.

ERCA says current forecasts are predicting winds out of the east/southeast today with sustained speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr and gusts to 35 km/hr.

Winds are predicted to shift northeast later Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 km/hr and gusts to 25 km/hr.

The current wind forecast and predicted lake water elevations are below flood watch thresholds.

Sections of the Lake Erie shoreline in Leamington was significantly impacted by the wind storm event that occurred on April 14-15.

ERCA says many of the shore protection structures and properties were severely damaged and are vulnerable to further damage from additional easterly wind events.

There is the possibility for near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray. In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of further breakwall damage.

People are urged to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas.

This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.