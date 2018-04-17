

CTV Windsor





As flood waters are beginning to subside in Leamington, the mayor is appealing to the province for assistance, hoping homeowners will get some level of relief.

Mayor John Paterson says the storm caused millions of dollars in damage, destroying 6 to 12 homes.

“We're gathering as much data, details as we can, estimated costs, and all those kinds of things,” says Paterson. “We'll be sending all of that info into the ministry of housing and rural affairs at the provincial level."

The town's building department is inspecting homes and city crews are working to repair roads washed away in the flood.

Many of the homes and lawns in the Cotterie Park Road area are still partially under water, after storm waters came inland over the weekend.

Neighbours walked through the narrow streets Tuesday, surveying the damage Mother Nature left behind, digging out and determining what to do next.

“We always had light floods, but nothing the damage like this here,” says resident Paul Klingnschmitt. “This is mind boggling, this is unbelievable."

Cotterie Park Road resident Carol Stroud would like to see the government do more to sustain the breakwalls, many of which will have to be rebuilt.

“It's thousands, tens of thousands of dollars to fix these breakwalls and people just don't have the money to do it."

Paterson is also pressing for funding for the shoreline protection act, but isn't confident the province will pay up.

“I doubt that will cover the costs of breakwalls,” says Paterson. “I've been pestering the ministers for a number of years to bring funding back into the shoreline protection act. The act is still active but there's no money."