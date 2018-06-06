

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a man considered armed and dangerous after a woman was stabbed in the neck outside a downtown bar.

Officers responded to the call at the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue between Riverside Dr. East and Pitt St. West Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

A woman was located at the scene and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police contained the scene and launched an investigation. Officers spoke to numerous witnesses.

The suspect had fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation and determined that a lone male suspect was believed responsible for the stabbing.

It was further determined that the suspect and the victim were known to one another.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Benjamin Carter, 21, from Windsor, of no fixed address.

Benjamin Carter is described as a male black, 6 feet in height, weighing approximately 210 pounds, brown eyes, with black puffy afro hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, red shirt underneath, blue jeans and white and red running shoes.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of probation X2.

No weapon has been recovered.

Police say Carter is to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If located, please call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.