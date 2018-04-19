

A company in Leamington is looking to help out those affected by the flooding this past weekend.

Store-N-Save Self Storage is offering 30 days of free space for anyone who needs to park flood damaged items.

The available space is on 50 Peter Ave. near Seacliff Drive.

The Municipality of Leamington is in the process of gathering information to apply for disaster relief funding from the province.

The storm damaged more than a dozen homes with the Essex Region Conservation Authority calling it the worst damage the shoreline has seen in 20 years.