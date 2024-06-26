WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Five-year extension for transit service to Amherstberg

    A Transit Windsor bus assigned to Route 605 which connects Windsor and Amherstburg. (Source: City of Windsor) A Transit Windsor bus assigned to Route 605 which connects Windsor and Amherstburg. (Source: City of Windsor)
    Share

    Amherstburg council will be agreeing to another five years of Transit Windsor route 605 — carrying passengers to and from town.

    “I'm going to definitely support this ... It's the right thing to do,” said Amherstburg Depuy Mayor Chris Gibb.

    A recent report showed the pilot program was an overwhelming success with ridership growing year-over-year.

    The five-year renewal will see the route add a fourth trip to keep up with demand.

    Route times can be adjusted depending on usage.

    The town estimates the route costs municipal coffers about $70,000 to run, following gas tax subsidies and bus fare revenue.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NATO picks Netherlands PM Mark Rutte as next boss

    NATO on Wednesday selected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO's next boss, as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs over the United States' future attitude to the transatlantic alliance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News