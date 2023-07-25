First West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool this summer found in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the routine monitoring for West Nile Virus (WNV) has identified one positive mosquito pool in the region.

WECHU says this is the first sign of WNV in Windsor-Essex this year. There has already been one found in Chatham-Kent this summer.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far in 2023, no human cases of WNV have been identified in WEC. However, this positive mosquito pool is an indicator that the virus is in the community.

“Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is an important reminder for everyone to remove standing water around our homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health.

Here are some simple tips to help protect individuals from mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity. The 2023 larviciding program will continue throughout the summer season, along with the investigation of standing water complaints with municipal partners and the distribution of educational materials. For more information on WNV, please visit the WECHU's WNV page.