First West Nile Virus positive mosquito trap reported in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health has identified West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap -- the first positive of the season.

The health unit received confirmation that mosquitos collected on July 11 from a trap in south west Chatham have tested positive for the virus.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

CK Public Health says many people infected will experience no symptoms. Some people may experience mild symptoms like a fever, headache, body aches and fatigue, while in rare cases someone may experience severe illness such as stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting and lack of coordination or paralysis.

The health unit says anyone with severe symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. Other people, and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk.

CK Public Health suggests protecting yourself and your family by:

Wearing light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

Using insect repellent containing DEET (follow the label directions)

Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of holes

Eliminating sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding

More information on West Nile Virus is available online or by calling CK Public Health at 519-355-1071.