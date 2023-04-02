FIRST Robotics returns to Windsor as 28 Ontario high schools showcase their technical ingenuity

For organizers of FIRST Robotics competitions, there's nothing like the excitement of up to 1,500 of the brightest high school students across cheering in unison for their respective teams.

That electric atmosphere was back this weekend as the Windsor-Essex Great Lakes FIRST Robotics competition returned to the University of Windsor for the eighth time, pitting 28 teams of students against one another to put their robots to the test.

Last year's event was held with limited competitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grade 9 student Koltin Scane represents Sandwich Secondary School's team, Sabre Bytes 772, as a driver.

"It's been great learning how to program, build and test everything," said Scane.

"I've been helping our team getting our drive system right. Learning how to all this has been great."

This year's game is called Charged Up, which sees robots carefully move pylons and cubes to specific zones. At the end of each round, drivers attempt to stabilize their robots on a wobbly ramp to earn extra points for their team.

WATCH: The Windsor-Essex Great Lakes FIRST Robotics competition is in the books — pitting 28 high school teams from across Ontario against one another.



Take a look at the clip below to see some of the robots in action at this weekend’s #WindsorFRC event.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/SFk3IqAEah — Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) April 2, 2023

"They also want to make patterns with them. They're connecting them and making circuits which also adds more points," said Jaeleen Koscielski, volunteer and alumni manager for FIRST Robotics Canada, adding this year's game is themed around energy.

"It's great that we continue to challenge our students by changing up the game every season."

According to Koscielski, robotics competitions like these give students from across Ontario the chance to see all that Windsor has to offer.

"We're providing opportunities for students from elementary through high school, into our industry, into our college and university here, which is going to provide more employees for our incredible opportunities here in the Windsor area," she said.

“It's also showcasing how incredible Windsor is a place as a place to come for school and to create a life when you're done school."

FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."