Windsor Fire is reporting an apartment fire at 1534 Ouellette Ave is under control.

Crews were called to the building around 11:30am Saturday morning.

According to AM800, approximately 15 residents were evacuated safely with one transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was taken to hospital as well with a dog bite to the face.

No word yet on the extent of that injury.

Ouellette between Hanna St E and Shepherd St E is closed to traffic in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.