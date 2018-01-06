Firefighter and resident sent to hospital after apartment fire on Ouellette Ave
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 1:10PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 4:56PM EST
Windsor Fire is reporting an apartment fire at 1534 Ouellette Ave is under control.
Crews were called to the building around 11:30am Saturday morning.
According to AM800, approximately 15 residents were evacuated safely with one transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.
One firefighter was taken to hospital as well with a dog bite to the face.
No word yet on the extent of that injury.
Ouellette between Hanna St E and Shepherd St E is closed to traffic in both directions.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.