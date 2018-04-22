Fire officials say fires intentionally set
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Walkerville, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 22, 2018 4:24PM EDT
Windsor Fire investigators says two separate fires in a Walkerville multiplex were intentionally set.
Investigators say one fire was set in a stairwel and the other was in a lower hallway.
Two residents were able to escape unharmed.
The Windsor Fire Department was called to Assumption Road around 2:30 Sunday morning, where smoke could be seen coming from the structure.
Investigators have estimated damage as a result of the fire at $10,000.
The investigation continues.