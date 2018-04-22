

Walkerville, CTV Windsor





Windsor Fire investigators says two separate fires in a Walkerville multiplex were intentionally set.

Investigators say one fire was set in a stairwel and the other was in a lower hallway.

Two residents were able to escape unharmed.

The Windsor Fire Department was called to Assumption Road around 2:30 Sunday morning, where smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

Investigators have estimated damage as a result of the fire at $10,000.

The investigation continues.