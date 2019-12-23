WINDSOR, ONT. -- A residential fire just north of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Airport has left a home with an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Crews from Raleigh South and Blenheim responded to the home at 21103 Charing Cross Road shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved structure fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.