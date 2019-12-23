Fire destroys home west of Blenheim
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 11:37AM EST
A fire has destroyed a home on Charing Cross Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A residential fire just north of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Airport has left a home with an estimated $200,000 in damage.
Crews from Raleigh South and Blenheim responded to the home at 21103 Charing Cross Road shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved structure fire.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
