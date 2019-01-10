

CTV Windsor





A fire caused substantial damage to a home in Tilbury.

Firefighters from Tilbury, Wheatley and Merlin were called to a fire at a home at 42 Massey Drive just after midnight on Thursday.

Officials say the occupant was awake and noticed the fire on the exterior of the home and called 9-1-1.

Officials say high winds at the time accelerated the spread of the fire from the exterior of the home into the attic area of the home.

An aerial ladder from Tilbury was used to knock down the bulk of the fire in the attic and to prevent the fire from extending to neighbouring homes.

Crews remained at the scene for an extended period of time to ensure that deep seated fire in the attic was extinguished.

There were no injuries at the fire.

Damage is estimated at $285,000 and the cause has been deemed accidental.