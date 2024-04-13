Final rocks thrown as curlers bid farewell to Roseland club

The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Players took part in one last bonspiel at the clubhouse Saturday before it closes for good.

At the end of 2023, Windsor city council voted to move curling to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex — starting with the 2024-25 curling season — after administration previously said it was not financially viable to continue curling at the Roseland facility.

Longtime Roseland curlers Bob Cunningham and Jimmy King took part in a ceremonial final rock throw, before the lights were put out on Roseland's six-sheet curling rink.

When asked what the Roseland Golf and Curling Club has meant to him, King said "it's like home."

"I've had the same locker since 1980," the 84-year-old said. "I wish curling could have stayed here forever."

Tricia Yaung, who moved from Switzerland to Canada eight years ago, was visibly emotional during the ceremonial throwing of the final rocks.

"We didn't know anybody. So we decided to join curling. This is where we met people and friends. My husband learned how to curl and he loves it. Our three daughters were in high school when they started curling," said Yaung.

Yaung added she has been curling at the Roseland club for the past eight years.

"Knowing that we're not coming back here next fall is a really tough one."

According to curler Kenny Bailey, teams were structured in a "mishmash manner," allowing him to play with individuals he hadn't previously curled with.

"I met some of them for the first time today. It was really nice to play with them. They're all great curlers. It was nice to just mix up the teams and see everybody play and come celebrate this facility," Bailey said.

Bailey added he "totally disagrees" with city council's plans to tear down the existing Roseland Golf and Curling Club, replace it with a clubhouse that can only support golf and add a high-end condo development on the property.

"I feel that they didn't really listen to us and what people want," said Bailey.

Cunningham, who has been curling at the Roseland facility since the rink opened in 1979, agrees.

"This should not be happening to Roseland."