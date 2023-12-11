WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Curling in Windsor is moving to the Capri Pizzeria Complex

    Future of Windsor curling under review

    In spite of concerns about being moved to a hockey rink, curling in Windsor-Essex is relocating from the Capri Pizzeria Complex to the southern part of the city.

    Members of Windsor's curling community hoped to postpone the issue for further discussion. One concern is it will impact their ice time availability.

    Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac believes aside from keeping it at Roseland Golf & Curling Club, curlers said their preference was the south end site. 

