Roseland neighbours not happy with what they see at public meeting

Roseland golf and curling club was packed Thursday evening as the city held an open house to show off a proposal for condo development, in place of the aging clubhouse.

Residents crowded the clubhouse to look at the city's renderings for what the site could end up looking like — many residents not liking what they saw.

"They said originally they weren't going to do this. And now they're doing it. They got rid of the curling and it's a bad look," one resident said to CTV News.

Comments from other people at the meeting included, "A little bit of concern. We don't like what's here, this clubhouse is awful but just not sure that's the right thing to be doing…” and, “Ii'm not crazy about a condo development here. I think this is just nibbling away at the golf course."

Mayor drew Dilkens has said the historic golf course at Roseland is safe, and in fact adds to the value of the proposed condos.

But many of the neighbours at the open house say condos, even luxury ones, are going to change their neighbourhood.

They also said they're upset there wasn't more public consultation before council voted on opening up the chunk of land for development in a closed session.

Area councillor Fred Francis agreed, telling CTV News, “Residents especially have a say in what happens in their neighborhood. And when you make a decision in camera, you eliminate that possibility. So hopefully the council members are here. Members of administration are here. They get to hear from the residents and hopefully they have a change of heart.”

“I grew up in this neighborhood I used to represent this neighborhood as the councillor. I still represent it today as the mayor and I want to do right by it. I know city council does as well. And it was 10 to one city council wants to move forward with the housing project. But we want to see here on this on this open house, is how can we hit the mark,” said Dilkens.

Renderings shown at the meeting are all concept art for what city hall is striving to achieve as the city looks to entice developers.