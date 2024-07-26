Woman accused of pointing gun at neighbours in dispute
A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with pointing a gun at her neighbours after an argument escalated.
Chatham-Kent police responded to Wellington Street East for a weapons investigation at 4:31 p.m. on Thursday.
Information was received the woman had been involved in an ongoing feud with her neighbour.
The woman allegedly approached the neighbours with a long gun accusing them of theft. As the argument escalated, police say the woman raised the gun, pointing it at the individuals.
Officers attended and arrested the woman without incident. The firearm was seized and determined to be a pellet gun.
The 40-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing. She is currently facing the following charges: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Reported rate of child pornography increased 52% in 2023, total crime up 3%: Statistics Canada
Last year, reported child pornography cases increased by more than 50 per cent in Canada, in part due to more cases being sent to police by specialized internet child exploitation units, according to a Statistics Canada report.
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Justin Timberlake's attorney disputes he was intoxicated when arrested for DWI
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
What we know about 'malicious' attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
When Barbie learned what a gynecologist was, so did many other people, according to new study
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Kitchener
Ontario expanding access to RSV vaccines for young children, pregnant women
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
BREAKING Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
London
London-born Cordano Russell making his Olympic debut in Paris
Cordano Russell has exploded onto the world scene and in the past year the London, Ont.- born skateboarder as gone from relative obscurity, to the top-ranked street skater in Canada.
London police lay child porn related charges
Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.
Tourism spending on the rise in London
A new report shows Tourism spending in London increased last year. The Conference Board of Canada report said spending surpassed $106 million in 2023 — up 11 per cent from the year before.
Barrie
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver after flashing his high beams at approaching police.
Truck spotted swerving all over road and hitting signs
A driver from New Tecumesth Ont. was charged after swerving all over the road and hitting reflector signs.
Northern Ontario
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Sault Ste. Marie
Two Ont. hunters fined $9,750 for moose hunting scheme
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Increased police presence in Sault Ste. Marie neighbourhood
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
Ottawa
Woman shot with a pellet gun onboard OC Transpo bus, police say
A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.
-
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
Ottawa studying private parking levy to help fund OC Transpo
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
Toronto
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
Montreal
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
-
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
-
Montreal airport targeted again by environmental activists; two arrested
Environmental activists were back at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, this time committing acts of mischief on the outside windows. Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. to support airport security as a small group of protesters sprayed paint on the airport's exterior windows.
Winnipeg
Death in northern Manitoba First Nation deemed homicide: RCMP
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
-
'Absolute surprise': Winnipeg jazz legend Ron Paley awarded Order of Manitoba
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
Edmonton
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
-
'Core members' of Edmonton extortion series arrested but leader still at large: EPS
Edmonton police have arrested six more people in connection to an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
Calgary
-
WEATHER Calgary to see return to seasonal temperatures for the weekend
Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.
-
Serious motor vehicle collision disrupts traffic in Rocky View County
Strathmore RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 564 at the intersection of Highway 9 in Rocky View County that took place Friday morning, a little before 11 a.m.
Regina
Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Regina
A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night.
-
-
Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander rallies Alouettes past Roughriders 20-16
Alexander threw two touchdowns in relief as Montreal rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16.
Vancouver
-
-
Jasper fires disrupt rail service, delays expected at Port of Vancouver
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
Atlantic
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.