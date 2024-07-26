WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman accused of pointing gun at neighbours in dispute

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with pointing a gun at her neighbours after an argument escalated.

    Chatham-Kent police responded to Wellington Street East for a weapons investigation at 4:31 p.m. on Thursday.

    Information was received the woman had been involved in an ongoing feud with her neighbour.

    The woman allegedly approached the neighbours with a long gun accusing them of theft. As the argument escalated, police say the woman raised the gun, pointing it at the individuals.

    Officers attended and arrested the woman without incident. The firearm was seized and determined to be a pellet gun.

    The 40-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing. She is currently facing the following charges: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

