Ferry service resumes for Boblo Island residents

The Boblo Island Ferry has resumed regular service after it was taken out of commission for 14 days.

Town mayor and island resident, Michael Prue tells CTV Windsor the ferry returned to shuttling passengers and vehicles around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The ferry stopped service on Oct. 27, as parts were needed to meet transport Canada guidelines.

A pontoon boat helped shuttle passengers back and fourth across the Detroit River, but people had to leave their vehicles on either side.

Prue says the two week period made it clear there needs to be a more robust plan in the event of an emergency.