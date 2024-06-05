Feedback wanted in community safety survey

Windsor residents have a chance to give feedback though a community safety survey.

The Windsor Police Service, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and the City of Windsor are working together on a neighbourhood effort to address the effects of substance abuse in identified priority neighbourhoods in Windsor – postal codes N9A, N8W, N8X, and N8Y.

They have launched a Substance Supports in Neighbourhoods Accessed through Police Partnerships (SSNAPP) Project Community Survey.

This project aims to promote the de-stigmatization of mental health and addictions issues, raise awareness of existing supports to promote early intervention, improve community trust in emergency services, and build stronger relationships between service providers and communities.

Safety plans being developed

As part of the SSNAPP project, individualized neighbourhood safety plans are being developed for priority areas in Windsor to provide community members with information and resources related to opioid use and overdose to ultimately strengthen community safety and community response.

The individualized neighbourhood safety plans will be toolkits for businesses and community members that will contain specific, action-oriented information that can be used by people to help manage situations they see in their neighbourhoods.

A framework for these plans has been developed and the SSNAPP project team is engaging with Windsor businesses, community service providers, and residents to understand their perspectives on what information is important to include in these individualized plans.

Officials say input through this survey will be used to help inform the development of these plans.

Survey details

This survey consists of 15 questions, including some optional inclusionary questions. It should take you approximately 10 - 15 minutes to complete.

The survey closes on June 17.

More information about the project, activities completed to-date, and educational resources are available on the SSNAPP project webpage.