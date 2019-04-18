

CTV Windsor





The federal government is giving $32 million towards helping protect Windsor residents from flooding.

Officials say Windsor residents will benefit from flood protection initiatives.

Marco Mendicino, parliamentary secretary to Minister of Infrastructure and Communities François-Philippe Champagne, made the announcement in Windsor on Friday.

"Taking concrete steps to adapt to the impacts of climate change is more and more essential to ensuring a safe prosperous future for our kids and grandkids,” says Mendicino. “By investing in this important flood protection project, we are helping the community of Windsor build capacity for handling significant rainfalls.”

Mendicino says this important work will equip the community with the infrastructure it needs to better protect residents, become more resilient to future flooding events and greatly reduce the costs of recovery following extreme weather incidents.

In recent years, severe storms have caused significant flood damage to local residences and businesses.

"The City of Windsor has been hard hit by flooding in recent years, and we've been working diligently with residents to implement both short and long term solutions,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Having the Government of Canada come to the table with 32.1 million dollars means we can immediately move forward on 12 major projects.”

The money is added to the $22 million the city already has allocated for its flood mitigation plan.

The project involves building and expanding roadways, sewers and pump stations and other storm water infrastructure.

Once complete, officials say this project will reduce the impacts of flooding on Windsor residents and the local economy.

The government is contributing to the project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.